Corporation asks TWAD Board to complete UGD works in South Zone

Coimbatore

03 November 2020 09:03 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has asked the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to complete the UGD earthwork in South Zone at the earliest so that it could re-lay the roads.

The civic body had asked the Board to also expedite the completion of the earthwork in the project to revamp the drinking water distribution network in the zone. Sources familiar with the development said the Corporation waited with the funds it had received from the State government under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project to rebuild damaged roads.

With the money received, which was for all the five zones, the Corporation had taken up work in all the four zones, except the South Zone because both the underground drainage and drinking water distribution improvement projects were in progress.

While the projects were in progress it made no sense to rebuild roads because the TWAD Board would dig those roads to provide sewerage and drinking water connections to houses and other establishments in the zone. The sources said if the Board prioritised the earthwork first, it would help the Corporation rebuild the damaged roads. The Board then could take up other works – those that did not warrant digging roads.

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian had conveyed this to the TWAD Board officials at a meeting held a few days ago. He had also asked the Board to engage more labourers.