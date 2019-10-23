Corporation asks its doctors to conduct dengue outreach

Medical Officers at Coimbatore Corporation-run urban health centres are reaching out to residents in their service area to create dengue awareness.

Sources said Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath had instructed all the 32 medical officers to visit at least one locality a day to interact with residents, before starting their routine work for the day.

The doctors talk to residents about the steps to be taken to avoid mosquito breeding, keep the surroundings clean and identify and advise people with fever to visit the nearest urban primary health centre.

The Commissioner had also advised the doctors to talk to people at places of public gathering or students in Corporation and private schools or hold exhibitions on dengue and preventive measures to draw people's attention.

The outreach is one of the steps the Corporation is taking to bring down fever and dengue-positive cases, the sources said. In another measure, the civic body is appointing 300 persons as domestic mosquito breeding checkers to add to the existing 500 personnel. They will go around each of the 100 wards, locating and destroying mosquito breeding sources. The domestic breeding checkers will visit their designated areas at least once a week to carry out the work. To ensure that they do so without fail, the Corporation is pasting attendance registers in the form of stickers in the localities, the sources said.