Corporation asks apartments to come forward for group vaccination

Coimbatore Corporation on Friday started vaccinating employees of the State-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

As of Friday afternoon, the Corporation had vaccinated 125 of the 375 employees at the special camp organised at the Tasmac warehouse in Peelamedu. This camp was the latest in the series of exclusive camps that the civic body had organised for employees of the various State Public Sector Undertakings and departments, said sources. The Corporation had so far vaccinated Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Public Works Department, Coimbatore Collectorate and a few other employees’ organisations.

The civic body had also asked apartments to come forward for group vaccination. Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said the Corporation was ready with its mobile medical units to vaccinate residents of apartment complexes.

The apartment associations should identify the number of persons who were yet to get COVID-19 vaccination and if they had a sizeable number, they should contact the Corporation.

The apartments could contact the control room in the Corporation main office on 0422-2302323 or North Zone office on 0422-2243133, South Zone on 0422-2252705, East Zone 0422-2595950, West Zone 0422-2551800, Central Zone 0422-2215618 or on mobile 97505-54321.

Given the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Corporation allowed asymptomatic COVID-19 positive persons to remain in home isolation. But they should periodically check their blood oxygen level using pulse oximeter and reach out to the Corporation if they suspected of having symptoms.

In a related development, the Corporation sources said it was becoming increasingly difficult for field staff to trace the secondary contacts of those turned COVID-19 positive. While identifying and testing the family or immediate kin or colleagues was easy, it was not so in the case of tracing secondary contacts.

This was proving to be difficult this time as there was no complete lockdown, and almost all economic activity was in full swing and people’s movement was not restricted. Nevertheless, the Corporation was doing its best to trace them as well, the sources added.