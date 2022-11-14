  1. EPaper
Corporate-communal nexus forces India to become exclusivist, says Sitaram Yechury

November 14, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury interacts with industrialists in Coimbatore on Monday.

The “corporate-communal nexus” in the country is forcing India to become exclusivist, thus deviating from the principles to remain a secular democratic republic, said Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), here on Monday.

He was speaking to a group of industry representatives at a meeting at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore. Mr. Yechury said with the pandemic, inequality had increased in the country. The assets of billionaires in the country had increased during COVID-19.

The Union government had failed to address the needs of the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), which were the job creators. “The era of level-playing field for small-scale industries has gone and industry associations have to resist to get it back. The current economic situation in the country has created new contradictions by taking away the terrain from the MSMEs,” he said in response to a view that FDIs received more concessions from the government compared to the domestic units.

There was a looting of Indian wealth and national assets and this was why capitalism was chronic, he said. Further, “This is no data government,” said Mr. Yechury, adding that the data available now was either distorted or suppressed by the Centre. It was citing methodology as a reason if there were questions on the data, he said.

The industry representatives raised issues of concern such as higher GST rate for pumpsets at 18 % that was affecting farmers, higher GST for job work, corruption among officials at the field-level, low wages for agri workers and lower realisation for farmers for their agri produce. They also called for measures to distinguish micro and small-scale units from the larger corporate companies.

