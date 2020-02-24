Coimbatore Corporation's failure to complete toilet construction may impact Swachh Sarvekshan ranking

Coimbatore

24 February 2020 00:43 IST

‘Beneficiaries not ready as the cost of construction had shot up to over ₹ 25,000 a toilet’

As the city awaits the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ ranking of cities on cleanliness (Swachh Sarvekshan), it appears that the Coimbatore Corporation has left much to expect a jump in ranking.

Last year, the Ministry had ranked Coimbatore at 40 as it had scored 3,412 marks out of 5,000 in its peer category – cities with over 10 lakh population.

The year before – in 2018 – the Ministry had ranked the city at 16 for 3,292 out of 5,000 marks.

Though there was a marginal increase in marks scored, the city fell by 24 places. Sources familiar with the subject attributed the fall in rank to other cities performing better than Coimbatore.

Municipal corporations in those cities worked better than the Coimbatore Corporation in improving sanitation; whereas, the civic body only showed marginal improvement.

This year too, the city had very little to look up to as the Corporation had overlooked an important aspect to boost the ranking – completion of the construction of individual household toilets (IHHTs). Soon after announcing the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, the Central Government launched a programme to aid the construction of toilet in houses without one.

It was to pay ₹ 4,000 a household, the State Government was to chip in with ₹ 2,000 and the local body concerned ₹ 2,000.

The government said the beneficiary should invest ₹ 4,000 as it pegged the cost of construction at ₹ 12,000 a toilet.

Nearly a year after the announcement, the Corporation woke up to the need for constructing the toilets as in the first year it ranked 143 in the list of clean cities.

After assessing the houses without toilets, the Corporation teamed up with Toiletfirst.in, an NGO, to construct toilets. It had also mobilised corporate social responsibility fund from companies based out of and operating in the city to be used against beneficiary contribution.

The Corporation officials, who supervised the construction in 2016 and 2017, said of the 6,056 houses identified, the civic body took construction of around 3,000 toilets in the first year and nearly 2,500 in the next.

To supervise the construction, the Corporation and Toiletfirst.in had roped in civil engineering students and civil engineers, making it a mass movement. It labelled the event ‘construct-athon’.

The construction of over 5,000 IHHTs, improvement in hygiene in a few public and community toilets and redevelopment a couple of public convenience facilities into model toilets saw the city’s Swachh Sarvekshan rank jump from 143 to 16 in two years.

By then, the Ministry had launched the open defecation-free cities campaign and incorporated the improvement that cities showed in the Sarvekshan ranking.

And, this is when the Corporation lost momentum, the sources said, pointing out that the failure to construct the remaining 500-odd IHHTs was costing the city a lot.

“By completing the construction of over 90% IHHTs, the Corporation got the city the Open Defecation-Free City certification. But it did not go further. Had it done so, the city would have been marching towards getting the ODF + certification.”

The impact of this was that if the city had ODF + certification, it would have straight away got another 250 marks in Swachh Sarvekshan. But now, it would have to remain content with a mere 50.

An engineer familiar with the reason for the Corporation not making progress in aiding the construction of the IHHTs said the beneficiaries were not ready as the cost of construction had shot up to over ₹ 25,000 a toilet.

Besides, the corporate social responsibility funding had dried up.

He further said the Corporation had obtained in writing from the beneficiaries their decision to not take up the toilet construction. It had uploaded the details for the Ministry’s consideration so that the civic body could move ahead to the ODF + certification process.

The sources said for the Ministry to certify Coimbatore an ODF + city, the Corporation would have to improve hygiene in public toilets and make at 10% of those in to model toilets by providing towels, hand sanitisers and mirrors. But given the state of toilets in the city, it was a tough ask, he added.