Corpn. warns of action against dumping waste in drains

The Salem Corporation has warned of stern action against persons dumping waste in drains or at public places here.

On Saturday, a plogging event was organised by the Corporation at residential areas in Ammapet, Kondalampet, Sooramangalam and Hasthampatti zones and Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran took part in the activities at Kondalampatti.

About 680 volunteers from Abirami Garden, Gopalapuram Rotary Welfare Association, Smart Salem, Round Table, Salem Youth Club, Chennai Silks, Pothys, Siva Textiles, Annai Indira nagar residents’ association and Salem Motorcycle Youth Association took part. About 735 kg of plastic waste was collected through the event. Mr. Ravichandran warned that stern action would be taken against businesses and persons discarding waste in public places and in drains. In a release, he said fine would be imposed on such persons.

