Corpn. to start issuing building completion certificates

More than two years after the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department framed the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, the Coimbatore Corporation has started issuing building completion certificate.

The Rules mandate local bodies to issue completion certificates to those buildings that were constructed as per the approved plan and those are necessary for availing of power and water connection. This was aimed at keeping a check on illegal construction.

After the Department framed the Rules, the Corporation did not start issuing the completion certificate and when the Tangedco told its applicants that such a certificate was mandatory, the Corporation had said that its assessment of a property for tax was as good as completion certificate and that the public could use its property tax book for getting power connection.

As for water connection, the Corporation did not make the completion certificate mandatory as both fell within its domain.

But after backlash and activities pointed out violation of rules, the Corporation had to withdraw the order it issued equating property tax assessment with building completion certificate. In the meanwhile, the Corporation and Tangedco provided water and power connections to buildings without completion certificate.

But now the Corporation had said that it would start issuing the completion certificates to stop illegal construction.

The Corporation had also said that it would start issuing continuance certificates after inspecting under construction buildings at plinth, lintel and roof stages to ensure that no violation of the approved plan happened at any stage, said S. Kanagasundaram of the association of Registered Engineers.

In ensuring that that there were no violations, the Corporation had also sought the help of engineers who would have to report violations, he added.

Further, the Corporation would also start refunding deposits to the owners of those buildings who had constructed in conformity with the approved plan. Thus far, the Corporation had not had any demand for return of the deposits, the sources added.

The completion and continuance certificates would apply to all buildings for which the Corporation was authorised to issue plan permission.