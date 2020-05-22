Coimbatore

Corpn. to shift flower market

Coimbatore Corporation will, in a day or two, shift traders from the flower market on the west of Mettupalayam Road to the Boys’ School ground on West Arokiasamy Road.

The Corporation had shut the market since the State Government imposed lockdown to battle the spread of COVID-19.

The Corporation sources said the market continued to remain shut even though the Government had eased some of the lockdown restriction.

This was because the Market was a very congested place where maintenance of physical distance norm was a challenge.

It had earlier identified the Devanga High School ground as the place to shift the flower traders but had instead chosen the Boys’ School ground as it was prone to inundation and had more space and was easily approachable.

By Saturday or Sunday, once the traders had erected sheds and were ready to sell flowers, the Corporation would throw open the place.

Though there were around 120 traders in the market, the Corporation looked at accommodating 100-odd traders.

The other reason for permitting only 100-odd traders was that a few among them would close business by 9 a.m. and some others would start only thereafter.

Sources said that the Corporation could also explore the possibility of redefining the selling area on Mettupalayam Road.

