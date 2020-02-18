Corpn. to replace nine shredders at MCCs following complaint

Just as it is making progress in constructing and running micro compost centres (MCCs) at 35 places in the city to decentralise waste processing, the Coimbatore Corporation, it appears, is facing hurdles, some of it from within.

The MCCs are at present the Corporation’s solution to its waste management problem.

The Corporation says the MCCs and the system it will put in place will strengthen waste segregation. And, thereby, reduce the quantity of waste it transports to Vellalore.

Of the 35 MCCs that the Corporation has taken up in the first phase, it has completed work in 12. It has also begun waste processing operation after installing machines to convey and shred organic waste, which it then dumps in concrete tanks to produce compost.

In a few of the 12 centres, the machines installed are not as efficient as they should be, complains a team of Corporation officials. The machines are unable to shred the organic waste to the desired specification and do not have enough horse power for the desired operation. It, as a group operating the machines, is unable to run the machines and has asked for replacements, the officials add.

A senior officer, confirming the receipt of complaints, says the Corporation has decided to replace eight or nine machines with ones with higher horse power. The Corporation will use the replaced machines at its on-site compost plants in parks.

The complaint about the shredders’ efficiency and plan to change those have angered another group of officers. It sees in the complaint a design to sabotage the Corporation’s plans to build the MCCs.

An officer, who is a part of the group, says there is definitely an attempt to derail the operation of MCCs because a few people in the team stand to lose if the Corporation operates the MCCs. Those few will no longer have control over vehicles, be able to fudge fuel consumption records or illegally service bulk waste generators.

And, that is why the team is using ill-experienced workers to run the MCCs and dumping cooker weight, iron pieces and stones into the shredders that are supposed to shred only organic waste.

The officer says that there is photographic evidence to prove that materials that are not supposed to be dumped into shredders are being dumped and wants to know how cooker weight, stones and coconut shells find their way into shredders if the team collects waste only after segregation.

The officer further says that the issue has been taken to the notice of the Corporation Commissioner, who has now decided that in the South Zone, the Corporation’s sanitation wing officials will operate the MCCs and in West Zone, the Corporation outsourced agencies. After a few months of study, either the sanitation wing will run the MCCs or outsource.

Senior officials who did not want to be named say they are aware of the complaint against the shredder and the allegation that the complaint is motivated. It is to put to rest that the civic body has taken such a stand.

And, the civic body is clear that it wants to streamline the waste collection and process in keeping with the commitment given to the National Green Tribunal.