Corpn. to remove 300 more garbage bins in Central Zone

In an effort to prevent the piling up of garbage on streets, the Coimbatore Corporation will remove around 300 garbage bins within the limits of Central Zone and intensify door-to-door waste collection.

Once the bins were removed, the Corporation workers would spread flowers and place banners requesting the public not to litter the place, said Zonal Sanitary Officer R. Radhakrishnan. “After four to five days, the public will stop throwing garbage where these flowers were spread,” he said. On Tuesday, the workers spread flowers at Ward No. 25 on R.G. Street, where garbage bins were placed earlier, as part of this initiative.

Dumping of waste in and around the Corporation bins had caused much inconvenience to the public and this initiative by the Corporation was aimed at “bin-less wards” through door-to-door waste collection and ensuring source segregation, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Around 90 garbage bins had already been removed in the Central Zone limits, he said. With nearly 300 bins remaining, these would be removed in a phased manner “in the next two to three months,” he added.