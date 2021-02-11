Corpn. to provide UGD coverage to uncovered areas

Coimbatore Corporation has prepared a ₹ 175-crore plan to provide underground drainage coverage to those areas that it had left uncovered while implementing the Underground Drainage (UGD) scheme in 2010.
The Corporation had implemented the UGD scheme under the then JNNURM scheme.
Old city areas
Sources familiar with the development said the areas that would get the UGD coverage were Gandhi Managar, Thanneer Pandal, Ganapathy, Ondipudur, FCI Godown Road, Vilankurichi and a few others.
All the areas were part of the old city area of 60 wards.
As for the added areas, the Corporation was implementing a UGD project for those areas under the AMRUT scheme and the work was under way in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur.
Funding agency
The Corporation had planned to approach an external funding agency to finance the project and had submitted the proposal to the State Government.
The project would benefit around 33,000 houses in those areas by laying 142km sewer lines and constructing 5,600 manholes.
The Corporation had designed the project in such a way that it would convey the sewage from the areas to the Ondipudur sewage treatment plant that it had constructed and kept ready to be commissioned anytime soon.
