Corpn. to operate all 69 MCCs, waste to be processed locally

The decentralised approach to waste management that the Coimbatore Corporation has started should continue as it appeared to be a workable model aimed at solving the city’s solid waste management problem, Justice P. Jyothimani, Chairperson, State Level Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for Solid Waste Management in Tamil Nadu, told journalists here on Friday after a review meeting with the Corporation officials.

“The welfare of 10 lakh people cannot be compromised just because 10 people protest. In Vellalore too, the residents are protesting against the Corporation’s dump yard. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had given an order in this regard, saying that there should be no odour from the micro compost centres (MCCs) and imposing a few other conditions. This is one of the best concepts in waste management – the decentralised approach. Therefore the Corporation should go ahead with its plan.”

Justice Mr. Jyothimani was responding to a question from journalists who sought his comments to the residents’ opposition to the Corporation establishing such MCCs in their midst and activists alleging misuse of reserved sites.

Tamil Nadu was the first State to adopt such a decentralised approach to solid waste management. Now, Bihar had evinced interest, he pointed out and said as the project in Coimbatore was at a nascent stage of implementation, it would be wrong to scuttle it.

Every citizen was responsible for the waste he or she generated – they would have to segregate the waste and hand it over to the Corporation, he said and added that his visit to a few MCCs had revealed that there was no odour or fly menace.

Since his interaction with the Corporation officials at the last inspection of August 9, 2019, the Corporation had made considerable progress. It had put to use 12 such centres and had promised to start operations in another 23 to take total operational centres to 35 by March 31 this year. And, the remaining 34 in due course.

Since the last meeting, the Corporation had also purchased 90 light commercial vehicles to be deployed in waste management. The Commissionerate of Municipal Administration had given approval for another 56 such vehicles. The Corporation would deploy the vehicles to strengthen waste collection.

If the Corporation were to ensure segregation of waste at source, take all the organic waste to the centres and recycle all dry waste, the quantity of waste going to Vellalore would be halved to 450 – 500 tonnes a day, which a private contractor, UPL, was processing.

Justice Mr. Jyothimani also said that in the absence of new waste entering the Vellalore yard and the Corporation processing accumulated (legacy) waste through biomining, Vellalore, in about two years, would be rid of all the problems caused by waste.

Earlier, he along with senior Corporation officials interacted with Vellalore residents, Rapid Action Force personnel to learn about their difficulties. Petitioners in the NGT – V. Eswaran of the MDMK and K.S. Mohan, secretary, Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee – highlighted the suffering of people due to high level of air and water pollution.

J. Daniel, an activist, complained to Justice Mr. Jyothimani that the Corporation constructed the MCCs, but did not put them to use. After hearing the grievance, he promised to return in two months to monitor the progress in waste management.