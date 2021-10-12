Corpn. to launch ‘Varumun Kappom’ health scheme today

COIMBATORE

12 October 2021 00:15 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation will launch the ‘Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom’ health scheme on Tuesday at the Chinnavedampatty Middle School.

A release said the civic body would offer services related to general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, gynaecology, ENT, ophthalmology, and other disciplines.

In all, the Corporation would deploy doctors with 10 different specialisations who would screen the public and recommend the next appropriate course of action.

Advertising

Advertising

The Corporation had planned to hold four such camps, where it would also offer blood test, ultra sound, ECG at no cost and medicines as well.

The civic body would also assist those who required surgery with insurance under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the release said and added that the Corporation would also offer COVID-19 vaccination besides these services.