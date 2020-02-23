Corpn. to implement UGSS in Thindal and Villarasampatti at ₹ 36.98 crore

The Corporation has decided to implement Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) in Thindal and Villarasampatti at a total cost of ₹ 36.98 crore.

Under the Smart City Mission project, work has began to develop the 12.15 km Perumpallam Canal from Kadirampatti to Vendipalayam at a cost of ₹ 183.63 crore. At present, sewage from the city is discharged into the canal. To prevent sewage from areas in Thindal and Villarasampatti entering the canal, the Corporation has decided to implement UGSS in these areas and had floated a tender for the works.

Work includes construction of collection system for 44.61 km, house service connections from manhole to property boundary and house service connection within the property boundary (3,891 numbers), construction of inspection chambers (7,782 numbers), construction of chambers connecting pipes on roads (2,591 chambers), and establishing a pumping station.

A Corporation official said that the last date for submitting tender document was February 25.

The tender document would be opened on February 26 to finalise the contractor.