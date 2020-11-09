Corpn. to identify shopkeepers eligible for rent waiver

Even as the Coimbatore Corporation is trying to increase the collection of property tax, water and other dues, it is engaged in waiving rent to shopkeepers who had hired its shops.

According to sources, the Corporation, as per Government Order 298 of September 2, had decided to waive off rent for April and May 2020 for those shopkeepers who had hired its premises and did business during the period.

After placing the Order before the Council, the Corporation had asked assistant commissioners in the five zones to constitute teams to identify such shopkeepers and the assistant commissioners had, in turn, constituted zonal teams comprising assistant revenue officers to complete the work.

After the zonal teams completed the work, they would send the list to the Council, which would then approve of the shopkeepers.

The waiver was available only for those who had kept their premises open for business in the said period and the assistant revenue officers would ensure that only genuine claimants got the waiver by checking the power consumption for the two months.

The exercise was on and very soon the Council would have the list from the five zones, the sources said and added that there were 3,050 shops that the Corporation had rented out in the city and earned ₹ 17 crore. Likewise, the Corporation had leased out 18 assets for ₹ 6 crore.

On the property tax front, the sources said the Corporation had, as of October 31, collected ₹ 74 crore or 43% of the total demand. Last year, as of October 31, it had collected ₹ 59 crore. But the then demand was around ₹ 300 crore because of the revision in property tax.

Consequent upon the State government reversing the revision, the Corporation had scaled down its property tax demand to ₹ 187 crore.