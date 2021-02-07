Corpn. to handover maintenance of Ellapalayam Lake to Olirum Erodu Foundation

As it is the only applicant expressing interest, the orders are expected to be given next week

With Olirum Erodu Foundation, a social organisation in the district, being the only applicant expressing interest to maintain Ellapalayam Lake in Villarasampatti in Ward 31 free of cost, the Corporation is expected to hand over the orders to the Foundation next week.

Seepage from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal is the main source of water for the lake located at a sprawling 26.55 acre.

Due to poor maintenance, the lake lost its glory and hence the civic body took restoration work at ₹ 11 crore. Constructing retaining wall, strengthening the weir, creation of a park with lawn, play materials for children, ornamental water foundation, arch, solar lighting, beautification and planting of saplings, provision for drinking water and culverts were done. Work began in June 2017 and was completed in 2019 and was opened for the public. Though boats were purchased and available for riding, the civic body did not operate the boats in the past two years.

The Corporation’s aim to convert the park and lake as a famous spot for the residents did not yield any result as it was not maintained properly.

With only a few visitors turning up every day, the civic body decided to invite private organisations to maintain the park free of cost.

Interested organisations were asked to apply to the civic body and it received only one application.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that Olirum Erodu Foundation was involved in various restoration and maintenance works of water bodies and the orders to maintain the lake would be given to the Foundation soon.

Regarding operation of boats, the Commissioner said a decision would be taken only after discussions with the Foundation.