Corpn. to go digital to monitor work progress

Reporting faulty street lights, potholes, leaking pipeline or overflowing drain to the Coimbatore Corporation will soon become easy – as easy as clicking pictures using mobile phones and posting those.

The mobile application is past the testing phase and is ready for roll out, which the Corporation will do in the next few days, says Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath.

Unlike the existing application that has turned out to be a cumbersome process as it takes the user through a series of menus and options, the new one will be simple to use.

Using the app, the city’s residents can not only post grievances, but also pay property tax and water charges.

Mr. Jatavath says that after the roll out, the Corporation will continue to work on the app to include all the information that a visitor or tourist may look for, like bus routes, emergency contact numbers and tourist destinations.

While this is one part of the Corporation’s initiative to go digital, the other part is the use of a mobile application to monitor field officials. At present, the app is for those engaged in and supervising mosquito eradication work.

Using the app, the supervising staff will have to log in from their designated wards within the give time. If the staff either fail to report on time or attempt to log in from elsewhere, the app denies permission.

At the time of reporting for duty by logging in through the app, it captures the users selfie and their location. The app prevents the staff from logging in outside their designated wards and therefore the staff are accountable, he says.

And, if a few officers show dereliction in duty, the app automatically sends notice calling for explanation.

Likewise, Mr. Jatavath says the Corporation has another mobile app, again for use by officials, to report and register issues that they see during the course of work in the city.

The issues will come to his notice and based on his instructions, the department and the staff concerned will be alerted for action.

There are a few more applications in the offing to improve work culture, accountability and provide better service to people, he adds.