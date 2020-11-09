Corpn. to dump debris in abandoned quarries

COIMBATORE

09 November 2020

Coimbatore Corporation, it appears, has reversed its decision to set up a debris management plant.

The Corporation is looking for abandoned quarries to dump the debris, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said.

The civic body had discussed with the district administration in this regard and had sought the latter’s help in identifying such quarries in the district. And, as the district administration had identified a few quarries, the Corporation was looking at those to choose the number of quarries it wanted. Within a week or 10 days, the civic body should be able to decide on the number quarries it wanted, he added.

Sources familiar with the development said the move marked the end of the Coimbatore Corporation’s efforts to set up a debris management plant. It had since 2012-13 trying to set up such a plant to handle at least 100 tonnes debris a day.

The Corporation had identified land in Ukkadam for establishing the plant, engaged people in construction industry and had also floated tender. The company that won the bid could not import in time the machines required and thereafter it got wriggled in financial problems, which delayed the Corporation’s plans. The Corporation had earmarked ₹ 12 crore for the project.

The sources said if the Corporation were to revive the project, it would have to float a fresh tender.