Corpn. to develop road junctions, bus stops at ₹33.65 crore

Under the Model City Programme, Corporation has proposed to develop major roads, develop smart streets and parks, improve road junctions and carry out other works at a total cost of ₹33.65 crore.

Erode and Vellore Corporations and Hosur Municipality were identified as Model Cities in the State for implementing the ‘Model City’ pilot project under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Project that is funded by the World Bank. The project aims at improving urban infrastructure and services and e-governance for a specific area in the city.

A Chennai-based consultant had carried out the study and submitted a report in which 1.03 sq. k.m. in Panneerselvam Park area and Periyar Nagar were selected for carrying out plan. The project area comprises 5,397 households with a population of 19,455 who are mostly upper middle income groups and mostly merchants.

Details of the project include, development of major roads and smart streets, improving the junctions at GH Roundabout, Panneerselvam Park, Kalaimadu Statue, E.V.N. Road – Chennimalai Road and Surampatti Four Roads, developing the SKM Park and Periyar Nagar Park, and construction of 13 smart bus stops with intelligent transport system integration that displays GPS location of the bus and bus arrival timings at the stops.

A total of 127 street vendors were identified in the planning area who are mostly found in Manikoondu Road and Meenatchi Sundaranar Road who would be allotted particular spots and vending carts to be provided to them.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the project area is identified as one of the earliest developments of the town that is surrounded by four major roads in the city. He said that development of streets is being implemented under the Smart City Project which would be converged with the new project.