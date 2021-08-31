Corpn. to demolish commercial complex in bus stand, to build a new one

Workers remove electrical items from a shop in the old commercial complex in Erode on Tuesday.

ERODE

31 August 2021 23:59 IST

With the final deadline for vacating shops at the commercial complex in the bus stand ended on Tuesday, all the merchants vacated the shops as the Corporation is set to demolish the old building and construct a new complex for which work will commence from Wednesday.

The bus stand, established in 1973, is spread over 12 acre and is owned and maintained by the civic body.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body had proposed to modernise the terminus, including demolishing the structurally unstable commercial complex and construct a new one, all at a total cost of ₹ 39.50 crore.

Notices served

Notices were served on all the traders to vacate the shops in 2020.

But, members of the Erode Bus Stand Merchants Association filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court saying that the lease agreement ends only on March 31, 2025 and wanted the notices served on them cancelled.

But, the court in its order said that implementing the projects was the government’s policy decision and ordered the traders to look for alternative places and vacate the shops by March 31, 2021 which was later extended to August 31.

Already, the two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking stands at the rear side of the bus stand were demolished.

Since shops had to be vacated by Tuesday, failing which the Corporation could initiate action, traders vacated the shops.

The Corporation officials said demolition of the complex would begin on Wednesday after which the project would be executed at ₹ 14.14 crore.