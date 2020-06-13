Corpn. to construct additional shops at V.OC. grounds

13 June 2020 22:42 IST

Works to be completed in three days: Corporation Commissioner

With close to 500 shops already established at the V.O.C. Park Grounds and traders demanding allotment of shops for all, the Corporation has decided to establish 150 additional shops on the premises.

The wholesale and retail market functions at R.K.V. Road, near Panneerselvam Park, in which 807 vegetable traders and 120 fruit traders are running shops on the premises owned by the Erode Corporation.

After the lockdown was imposed in March, the market was shifted to the Corporation Central bus stand where adequate space is available to ensure personal distancing both for traders and the people. Since buses started to operate, two bays were allotted for buses while shops continue to function in other two bays in the bus stand.

The Corporation has decided to construct temporary shops at the grounds and work began last month and completed recently at a cost of ₹1 crore.

On Thursday, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurated the market premises. However, work to instal lights for shops is yet to be completed.

But, members of Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market Association wanted all the 900-odd traders to be allotted shops in the new premises only after which they have decided to relocate to the grounds. The civic body had asked the members to submit details of traders along with a copy of Aadhaar card and less than 700 traders submitted it.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan held talks with the members on Friday and assured to establish the required shops. He said that works will be completed in three days after which traders had assured him that they will shift their shops to the new premises.