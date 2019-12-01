Corpn. to collect only non-biodegradable waste from bulk generators in Salem

From New Year, the Salem Corporation is planning to strictly implement norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules and collect only non-biodegradable waste from bulk waste generators.

The civic body has directed the bulk waste generators to process biodegradable waste through bio-methanation plants or mini compost centres on the premises.

A release from the Corporation said that those who generated solid waste of over 100 kg a day or commercial spaces, residential complexes, institutions and hospitals with an area of over 5,000 sq.m. should process biodegradable waste on their respective premises.

From January 1, the conservancy workers of the Corporation would not collect it.

The civic body collected nearly 300 to 400 tonnes of waste a day from its 60 wards and there were over 70 bulk waste generators under its limits. Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said that the civic body was ready to offer them technical assistance to process the waste.

However, a section of restaurant owners was quite sceptical about the idea of setting up biogas plants or mini composting centres considering the cost involved and lack of space.

P.L.Palanisamy, secretary of Salem District Hotel Owners Association, said, “We had discussions with firms involved in setting up biogas plants and the cost quoted by them seems to be higher. Besides, there is lack of space. The Corporation has offered to provide us land to process the waste, but we are not sure how far things will work practically. This will eventually lead to increase in food costs at restaurants.”

He added that a decision would be taken after discussion with their State level organisation.

Mr. Sadheesh said that they had been advising the bulk generators on processing methods over the year.

Land for compost centre

“On an average, we could reduce 10 tonnes of waste from being transported to Chettichavadi a day. We told them to set up bio-methanation plants or mini composting units on their premises. The Corporation is also considering providing them land to set up a composting centre that can be managed by a non-government organisation (NGO) trained by the Corporation and its operation and maintenance costs have to be borne by the waste generators,” said Mr. Sadheesh.

He added that steps were in place to ensure that the waste was not disposed in the open on the outskirts of the city.

They would have to either set up a plant on their premises or hand over the waste with the NGO members.