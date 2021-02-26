Corpn. throws open projects for public use

Hours ahead of the Election Commission of India announcing the polling date for the State Assembly election, the Coimbatore Corporation threw open for public a few lake development projects and that included those where it continued to work.

A release from the civic body said Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian in the presence of Deputy Commissioner S. Madhuranthagi declared open a part of the Ukkadam Periyakulam, a part of Selva Chinthamani, Valankulam, Kumarasamy and Selvampathy tanks, where work was in progress.

The Corporation had developed Ukkadam Periyakulam at ₹62.17 crore by constructing bicycling and walking tracks, open air auditorium, providing seating arrangements, establishing food plazas, and a bird watching tower among others.

Likewise, it had developed the Selva Chinthamani tank at ₹31.47 crore by laying bicycling and walking tracks and installing seats beneath umbrellas with solar panels and other structures for public entertainment.

The release also said the Corporation had developed the road across the Valankulam tank at ₹24.31 crore and a bund at ₹67.86 crore.

The release further said the Commissioner also launched the Coimbatore Smart City Ltd. website – www.coimbatoresmartcity.org – to inform people of the works it had undertaken.