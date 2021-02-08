Corpn. steps up tax collection drive

Every bill collector has been asked to show at least ₹ 1.50 crore collection a day

With less then two months to go for the financial year end, the Coimbatore Corporation has stepped up tax collection drive.

As of January 31, the Corporation had collected 69% of its property tax demand for the current financial year. It had collected ₹ 117 crore of ₹ 170 crore.

To increase tax collection for both the current year’s demand and arrears, the Corporation was taking several steps, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said and added that he had asked every bill collector to show at least ₹ 1.50 crore collection a day in the coming days.

There would be special drives and without harassing assessees as well.

Sources familiar with the special drives said the Corporation had opened special collection centres at a few places across the five zones where assessees who were yet to pay tax could pay. Those centres would remain open on all days until the financial year end and the Corporation by way of public announcement had alerted residents to the news of the opening of such centres.

Likewise, the Corporation was also conducting special weekend camps. Revenue wing officials in-charge of the zone concerned would decide on the location, alert the assessees about the camp and ensure collection, the sources said and added that the location of the weekend camps depended on tax collection percentage from that locality. Poorer the collection more the camps, they pointed out.

In a few places, the Corporation had also deployed laptop, printer and internet connection for property owners to pay tax either by cash or cheque. The Corporation staff manning the mobile collection centre would immediately credit the cash paid and issue receipt. If it was cheque, the Corporation would issue receipt after realisation.

The sources said in wards that were at the bottom of the tax collection table in a zone, the officials mobilised all bill collectors in the zone for door-to-door collection. After collecting the tax, they would make a mark on either the door or nearby to alert the next team so that a resident who had paid was not disturbed again.

In a few cases, the Corporation had also sent reminder notices to high tax assessees, the sources added.

The aim was to have at least 80% of the tax collected by February second or third week, said a senior official.