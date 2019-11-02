Corpn. seizes 140 kg of plastic bags from Flower Market

A team of Corporation officials seized 140 kg of banned plastic bags during an inspection conducted at Flower Market here on Friday.
Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath along with nearly 50 officials visited Flower Market at around 3.30 p.m. At the end of the one-hour-long inspection, a total fine amount of ₹1,43,400 was levied on the concerned shop owners, an official said.
The inspecting officials included A.J. Senthil Arasan, Assistant Commissioner (West Zone) and R. Gunasekaran, Zonal Sanitary Officer (West Zone).
A total of five teams were formed for the inspection. The thickness of the seized plastic bags were less than 50 microns, according to the official.
