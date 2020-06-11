Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation readies space for traders evicted from Then Vadal Street

Coimbatore Corporation has earmarked space at the bicycle stand near the T.K. Market for traders from Then Vadal Street.

Coimbatore Corporation has earmarked space at the bicycle stand near the T.K. Market for traders from Then Vadal Street.   | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

To house the 88 traders who it evicted for encroaching on the Then Vadal Street, near T.K. Market, the Coimbatore Corporation has identified a portion of the parking lot, west of the market.

According to sources in the Corporation, the civic body has identified the bicycle shed, which is a part of the parking lot to house the traders, each of whom would get 6.4 feet area.

Earlier, while encroaching upon the street, each of the traders operated on a 4x2 space. Now the Corporation had provided them a little more space. It had to remove the traders following a Madras High Court order that directed it to clear the road of encroachments.

The sources also said that housing the traders in the bicycle shed would not be a problem because the lot was free as the Corporation had terminated the vehicle parking contract sometime ago as it found the contractor fleecing customers. But, sources in the T.K. Market said the 88 traders and their leaders appeared reluctant to move to the bicycle shed to resume business. At a meeting with senior officials, the traders only sought more time. saying that they needed the time to move the Supreme Court to appeal against the High Court order.

Market sources said that the Corporation tried to reason it out with the traders that they could move to the bicycle shed until the SC decided the case one way or the other but failed. Corporation sources said that if the traders were to shift to the bicycle shed it would give the civic body additional income.

Market sources added that the vendors were paying ₹700 to ₹800 a day, besides an advance to a syndicate, which stood to lose if the traders were to shift to the bicycle stand. And, it was the syndicate that stymied the Corporation’s efforts to shift them.

Comments
Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 8:07:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/corpn-readies-space-for-traders-evicted-from-then-vadal-street/article31800705.ece

