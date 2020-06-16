Corpn. proposes taking up first phase of Sanganoor Canal project

This year, again, the Coimbatore Corporation has proposed taking up the Sanganoor Canal project in the 2020-21 budget.

As part of the project, the Corporation had proposed taking up development of the 3.6-km stretch of the Canal between Mettupalayam Road and Avinashi Road at ₹ 80 crore.

The Corporation had prepared a detailed project report for the same and submitted it to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning for funds, the Budget said.

In its budget for the financial year 2019-20, the Corporation had said it had started and was continuing the work to rid the Canal’s banks of encroachments.

To completely remove encroachments and take up development works, the Corporation had sent a proposal to the State government for ₹ 458 crore.

From this, the Corporation would get ₹ 150 crore to begin the works.

But in the budget, the Corporation had not projected receiving any money for the project.

The year before too (2018-19), the Corporation had made a mention of the Sanganoor Canal project saying it had prepared an estimate for ₹ 190 crore for submission to the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd. for funds.

This year too, though the Corporation had included the project in its Budget to take up the work, it did not seem to anticipate any fund as the entry against the Sanganoor Canal project under the ‘Grants and Contributions for Specific Purpose’ head showed zero.

The project was all about demolishing the 3,000-odd houses built encroaching upon the Canal’s banks after relocating the occupants, widening the Canal’s width, strengthening the banks and building two roads along the banks, connecting Mettupalayam Road to Trichy Road via Sathyamangalam Road and Avinashi Road.

As part of the ₹ 458-crore proposal, the Corporation had committed to spending ₹ 250 crore towards resettlement of the 3,000 families to be evicted.