Corpn. plans to improve water supply: Minister

Coimbatore

31 October 2021 00:21 IST

To improve water distribution and supply from once in nine days to once in two days in city, the Coimbatore Corporation was drawing plans for a project, said Minister for Electricity, V. Senthil Balaji at a press meet held on the sidelines of the inauguration of Makkal Sabai programme here on Saturday.

Once the Corporation prepared estimates for the project, he would take steps to have funds sanctioned. Likewise, the Corporation was also preparing a plan to include those areas in the old city that were excluded from the underground drainage network. These steps were a part of the DMK government’s commitment to improve basic amenities in Coimbatore, he said.

He said there would be 100 Makkal Sabai programmes in the city at one each a ward and another 50 in municipalities and town panchayats in the district.

To a question, the Minister said it was wrong to say that the DMK government had not fulfilled its election promises. Soon after assuming office, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had issued orders for giving the COVID-19 relief of ₹ 4,000 each to all beneficiaries, enabling women to travel in government buses at no cost and reducing petrol price by ₹ 3 a litre.

He pointed out that thus far, 202 of the 505 promises were fulfilled.

To a query, he said the Coimbatore Collector would reach out to the farmers in and around Annur to hear their grievances regarding the proposed industrial estate. After compiling their objections, he would send inputs to the government, which would then take a decision. Likewise, he asked the Collector to forward a list of farmers who were excluded from the list of beneficiaries eligible for compensation for parting with their land for erecting power transmission towers.