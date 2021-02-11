Corpn. official, two others held for graft

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested three persons including an official from the Coimbatore Corporation on charges of accepting bribe. Officials said A. Nirmal Kumar (41), a surveyor attached to the East Zone office of Coimbatore Corporation at Singanallur along with a retired survey field officer A. Natarajan (67) and a tout N. Pradeep Kumar (38) were arrested.

Nirmal Kumar allegedly demanded ₹ 6,000 from the complainant for a patta name transfer process and instructed him to give it through Natarajan. Based on the complaint, the DVAC sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh laid a trap on Thursday, during which Natarajan allegedly asked to give the bribe to Pradeep Kumar. All the three accused were subsequently booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and were remanded in judicial custody, according to the officials. The DVAC sleuths also conducted raids at the East Zone office following the arrest on Thursday.

Couple gets three years jail

A special court in Coimbatore on Thursday sentenced a man and his wife to three years of imprisonment for cheating depositors of ₹ 17.68 lakh. Legal sources said K. Ramalingam (47) and his wife Chellamani (41) were running a private poultry farm at Perundurai in Erode district. In 2016, they advertised schemes to rear country chicks and invited investments, through which they allegedly cheated nine depositors. The Economic Offences Wing in Erode registered a case against them and the couple were arrested in June 2016, the sources said.

They were produced at Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act in Coimbatore on Thursday, where Judge A.S. Ravi sentenced them to three years of simple imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹ 10.8 lakh. Of this, the court ordered that ₹ 10 lakh must be paid towards the compensation of the depositors, the sources said.