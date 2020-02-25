Corpn. moves a step towards digitising tax collection

COIMBATORE

25 February 2020 00:16 IST

Assessees paying property tax and water charges to the Coimbatore Corporation need not wait in queues any longer.

They can now pay the tax and charges right at their door step by having their credit, debit cards swiped in the hand-held devices that the bill collectors will carry.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, a few days ago, inaugurated the facility of paying at door step by handing over the devices to a few bill collectors.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources familiar with the development said HDFC bank had sponsored around 200 such devices – all customised to suit the Corporation’s needs.

The Corporation would use a few of those at its 29 tax collection centres to offer an additional payment mechanism to the assessees and give bill collectors a few more after retaining a few as reserve.

Immediately after the successful completion of the transaction in the machine, a tax payer would get a receipt just as he or she would if they paid cash at the counter. And, the machine would also send the details to the server so that the payment reflected in the Corporation’s records, said the sources.

The Corporation also has plans to hand over the devices to sanitary inspectors, who levied spot fines for various violations. But this was in the offing and the customised software allowed for such a system.