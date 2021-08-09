Corpn. launches street art project

COIMBATORE

09 August 2021 04:34 IST

In a bid to spruce up public places in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation has begun painting walls. It began the street art project by painting the compound wall of the Central Zone office on Huzur Road.

On the stretch of the wall between the main gate and the Coimbatore South MLA’s office, the Corporation, by engaging Chennai-based Catalyst Art Foundation, has painted images capturing activities in ancient Tamil life. The Foundation’s programme director K. Phanikumar said images of weaving basket, planting paddy, making pot, milking cow, harvesting cane, playing drums and a few more formed part of the street art. And, there was an image showing the evolution of the Tamil script as well

It took an artist five days to complete the wall painting. Even as the artist was going about painting the wall, the project had a good reception, he added. “A woman stopped by to say that the image of weaving basket reflected exactly how she would weave basket,” Mr. Phanikumar recalled and added that a day after painting a few children and parents stopped by to look at the paintings.

Advertising

Advertising

The Corporation chose the Central Zone office compound wall because it fit perfectly well into the Corporation’s scheme of things and the Foundation’s requirements, said Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara. The civic body and the Foundation surveyed more than 30 places before zeroing in on a few places and then chose the Central Zone office first because the wall belonged to the Corporation, was fit for street art and had good visibility.

The Corporation would continue painting on a few more walls as the initiative had received good response from the public. A few residents’ welfare associations had approached the Corporation, the Commissioner said and added that decorating flyovers and subways was also a part of the Corporation’s plan to give a facelift to the city. And, to ensure that the street art was not disturbed, the Corporation was in the process of curtailing sticking bills and would soon invoke the relevant laws to penalise those who stick bills, he added.