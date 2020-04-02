Corpn. initiates measures to ensure personal distancing at vegetable market

The Corporation on Thursday took steps to ensure that personal distancing is followed both by the shopkeepers and the public at the vegetable and fruit market that functions in the central bus stand here.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan along with officials allotted space for each shopkeeper. On Thursday, people stood in long queue till GH Roundabout as they were allowed only in batches inside the premises. This ensured that the market was not overcrowded and personal distancing was maintained by people.

Also, people were seen moving freely inside the premises. “Though we have to wait, we can purchase fast now,” said M. Santhosh Kumar from Sampath Nagar. He said that people failed to follow personal distancing for the past three days.

“It is the responsibility of people to ensure personal distancing as a precautionary measure for all,” he added. Though waited in queue, people said that there was no risk now as personal distancing was ensured.