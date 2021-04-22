Coimbatore

Corpn. health centre closed after two pregnant women test positive

The Urban Primary Health Centre on Gandhiji Road in Erode also served as a vaccination centre.  

The Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) functioning on Gandhiji Road in the Corporation limits was closed after two pregnant women, who were admitted for delivery, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

They were aged 24 and 26 and were admitted three days ago. Swab samples were lifted from them on Wednesday and after they tested positive, both were shifted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Swab samples were lifted from 10 staff, including doctors and nurses, and were sent for tests.

Corporation workers carried out disinfection on the hospital premises.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu the UPHC served as a vaccination centre and a centre for lifting swab samples from the public. Hence, all the services were suspended and people were asked to visit the nearest government hospital.

“The centre will remain closed till April 24,” he added.

