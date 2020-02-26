Corpn. has rethink on command and control centre project

The Coimbatore Corporation, it appears, is having a rethink on having an integrated command and control centre.

The Corporation had proposed the establishment of such a centre at ₹ 120 crore at its head office in Town Hall.

The centre with giant screens would relay real time data on various aspects of the Corporation’s administration – water supply, street light, road work and health among others – so that any point in time, the senior officers at the Corporation would get to know the number of leaks in the city or their area of operation, number of faulty street lights, traffic on city streets, among others.

But it appears that the Corporation is having a rethink.

The civic body had proposed to develop its own version of such a centre after integrating various functions, said a senior officer.

At present, the task was to digitise the monitoring of various functions, starting with street lights.

The Corporation was installing automated switches, using which it could remotely switch on or off the lights and also get to know which street light on which pole was dysfunctional.

Likewise, the Corporation would establish a system for monitoring water supply – not just to identify leaks in or damages to the distribution system, but also know how much water was supplied.

On the tax collection front, the Corporation had digitised the collection.

After automating or digitising every aspect of its administration so that the supervising officials had data at the click of a button, the Corporation would go in for integrating those into a centre, the officer said and added that at present the Corporation would not like to take up the integrated command and control centre as proposed earlier.