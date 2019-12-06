Corpn. gets govt. nod for waste processing project

Waste that the Coimbatore Corporation dumped without processing over the years in its Vellalore yard and had troubled residents by reportedly contaminating groundwater and air may soon get cleared.

The Corporation will spend ₹ 60 crore to process the accumulated waste – estimated at nine lakh cubic metre – using the Central Government’s Smart Cities Mission fund.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath told The Hindu the civic body had secured the State Government’s sanction at a high-power committee meeting held in Chennai late on Wednesday night.

The sanction would pave the way for administrative approval from the office of the Commissioner of Municipal Administration and eventually to the Corporation floating tender to invite companies with expertise in disposing of the waste by bio-mining process.

The company that wins the contract would have to design, build, operate and transfer the processing system to the Corporation, which would pay based on the volume or quantity of waste bio-mined.

The Corporation would ask the company to adopt the Central Pollution Control Board and State Government’s norms for bio-mining and engage a third party for certification before making the payment to the company.

The accumulated waste that contained both organic and inorganic would be shredded, sieved and processed accordingly. The Corporation may send the inert and combustible materials to cement factories, Mr. Jatavath said.

Kurichi tank

The Corporation also secured the high-power committee to take up improvement and development work at the Kurichi tank at ₹ 52 crore, which, again would be from the Smart Cities Mission fund. Once the Corporation cleared the waste, it would get around 68 acre in the 650-acre Vellalore dump yard.