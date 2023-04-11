Corpn. for manual approval for building plan layouts in added areas

April 11, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

The civic body has requested the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration to manually approve building plan layouts for adding new structures in existing buildings in the added areas instead of online method. In 2011, areas falling under three municipalities, seven town panchayats and one gram panchayat were added as 40 new wards. According to the civic body, as the plan layout approval was already issued by the previous municipalities in these wards, residents seeking approval for additional construction apply the Corporation through online mode. But these new applications were rejected since the existing construction is not in accordance with the present Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules. The Corporation, in a letter dated March 29, has requested the Commissionerate to issue appropriate orders to manually approve such applications, instead of the online processing, under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules. The request was made based on a petition from K. Kathirmathiyon, the secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause. “Many people in the areas added face a major problem in getting the building plan approval for their additional constructions. Before they were added to the Corporation, the buildings were constructed on the site approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning as per plans prepared by the erstwhile local body’s Licensed Building Surveyor. The constructions were approved by the then designated authority,” he said. Now, under Coimbatore Corporation, people can apply for building approval only online, using the Auto DCR Software. However, the online platform rejected many applications. “Officials cited that the approvals sanctioned earlier for the ground floors of the existing buildings were not as per the present building rules and hence approval for additional constructions could not be applied at all,” Mr. Kathirmathiyon said. For example, an existing building in the added wards will remain legal as per records, until one applies for a plan approval for additional construction using Auto DCR. Additionally, people will also not be able to apply for loans in the banks with the property until the Corporation sanctions the plan layout, and banks will ask the owners to demolish the existing structure before making additions, he added. If the owner constructs additions on the existing approved ground floor with own funds, the extension will be considered illegal since plan approval is not possible. “The public should not be at loss for no fault of theirs. If the approval by the earlier authorities were wrong, action should be taken against those officials and not against the people,” he said. To resolve this, manual approval can be done for the plan layouts for additional construction in buildings that were raised as per approval of the former local body, given there are no deviations in the outer area and/or allocated Floor Space Index (FSI), Mr. Kathirmathiyon added.