Corpn. finalises zoo development proposal, awaits CZA nod

Collector G.S. Sameeran (left) and Corporation Commissoner Raja Gopal Sunkara (second right) inspecting the VOC Park Zoo in the city in the presence of Zoo Director E. Senthilnathan on Tuesday.

Coimbatore

06 July 2021 23:13 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation has finalised the proposal to develop the VOC Park Zoo on a 35.26-acre plot and submitted it to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for approval. The proposed zoo would include the existing premises, the VOC Park and the Corporation’s land abutting the Coimbatore Central Prison complex, said sources familiar with the development.

The Corporation was likely to give the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority the land currently used for basketball and volleyball instead of the VOC Park. The Authority had sought 5.6 acre from the civic body for constructing an indoor stadium, near the Nehru Stadium.

The Corporation’s earlier proposal was to handover the VOC Park, but the civic body appeared to have reconsidered its decision and instead give the two basketball and volleyball ground, which together were spread over 6 acre, more than what the Authority had asked for, the sources said and added that to finalise the decision, Collector G.S. Sameeran and Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara had visited the Nehru Stadium, VOC Park, VOC Park Zoo and places nearby.

Advertising

Advertising

The sources said the Corporation’s proposed zoo would be spread over 35.26 acre – 26.63 acre abutting the Prison complex, north of the Park Gate Road and 8.63 acre encompassing the present zoo and VOC Park.

The land identified was much more than what the CZA had fixed for a medium zoo, said the sources. The new zoo would come under the medium zoo classification with amenities that matched those of big zoos.

The Corporation’s plan for the zoo also integrated Semmozhi Poonga proposal, a plan kept in cold storage in the last 10 years. The then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had announced the development of the Semmozhi Poonga at the Prison ground after the State government in 2010 had conducted the World Classical Tamil Conference.

The medium zoo, planned at over ₹ 80 crore, could see the return of lion, other wild cats and exotic animals that were once in the city zoo, but had to be shifted for want of space.

The officials’ visit and the Corporation’s revised proposal for the Zoo’s development had revived hopes of the city having a well-developed zoo, a dream remaining unfulfilled for over a decade, the sources added.