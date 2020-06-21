Corpn. faces yet another challenge in multi-level car parking project

21 June 2020 22:55 IST

Ground-breaking ceremony for the project conducted in March 2019

Coimbatore Corporation that has been braving one challenge after another is facing yet another in completing the ₹40.78-crore multi-level car parking (MLCP) project on D.B. Road, R.S. Puram.

The first challenge it faced was the contract-company executing the work proceeding at such a slow pace that it had to issue notice asking reasons. The second was the COVID-19 lockdown that saw all activities, including construction, stopped.

Though the Corporation had hoped to make some progress in building the MLCP when the State Government began easing one restriction after another by allowing construction provided the workers were at the construction site, it was not to be.

The company resumed work with the 50-odd labourers at the site and with the resumption the Corporation had hoped to make good some of the time lost in the lockdown but that was not to be. The civic body sources said that the resumption of special trains for migrant labourers saw them leave the site for home.

The Government easing more lockdown restriction and allowing movement of people from other districts and States brought in hope to the Corporation, the sources said, adding that with the labourers it had mobilised the company had resumed work at the site.

But, even if the company were to show progress at the expected pace or perhaps more, there was one more challenge that had started staring on the Corporation’s face – the import of the hardware equipment, including electronic items.

The company had ordered the items from a Chinese company that operated out of Wuhan in the Hubei province, known as ground zero of COVID-19 cases. With the shipment getting stuck at a Chinese port, the Corporation was not confident of having the equipment any time soon and, therefore, had started looking for alternatives.

The sources said that the Corporation had asked the company to look at Indian companies that offered automated car-parking solutions, even if it meant changes in technical specification.

What the Corporation hoped for now was that the D.B. Road MLCP would not be as it had visualised, that there would be compromises and it had to choose the best among the available alternatives, if it had to complete the project within the two-year period.

The Corporation had conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for the project in March 2019 and hoped to complete it by March 21. The MLCP was to house 370 cars.