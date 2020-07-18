Corpn. declares seven localities as cluster areas

Coimbatore

18 July 2020 22:56 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has on Saturday identified seven areas as cluster areas as they had three or more positive persons.

According to sources, the civic body had identified Kandhasamy Layout – three cases, Indira Nagar – four cases, Prabhu Nagar – three cases, K.C. Thottam - five cases, Samy Iyer New Street – four cases, Om Sakthi Nagar – three cases and M.S. Garden three cases to initiate intensive measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Sanitary teams were in place to spray disinfectants at regular intervals and medical teams deployed to conduct fever clinics, the sources said.

The day also saw the city report 91 positive cases. The Corporation had imposed ₹ 8,200 as fine for not wearing mask. Late on Friday night, the Corporation officials in Central Zone sealed a gold smithy after they found it functioning illegally, in violation of the lockdown orders.