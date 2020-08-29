Corpn. criticised for asking traders to have their employees tested
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar has criticised the Coimbatore Corporation for asking traders to have their employees tested for COVID-19, every 15 days.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said at a time when traders were yet to recover from the impact of the lockdown restriction, the civic body’s latest order would only burden traders as they were not in a position to spend ₹ 3,000 to have an employee or worker tested for COVID-19, that too once in 15 days.
This was an impractical order and raised the suspicion if the Corporation had acted so because of nexus between a few officials and private labs.
The Corporation, instead of burdening traders, should come forward, take responsibility and test traders and their employees at no cost, Mr.Jayakumar suggested.