Corpn. continues to provide evasive reply to RTI queries

A change in Coimbatore Corporation administration, it appears, is not having a bearing on the way the officials reply to queries filed under the Right to Information Act.

In response to a query filed by civic activist S.P. Thiyagarajan seeking details of roads built and repaired between 2016 January and 2021 January, an officer had asked the petitioner to download the details from the Corporation website.

“You are hereby informed that you may download the details of the roads built and repaired between 2016 January and 2021 January in Central Zone from www.ccmc.gov.in,” Assistant Commissioner, Central Zone, V. Parvathi replied.

Mr. Thiyagarajan, who had on June 17 sent the RTI petition to the City Engineer, got the reply from the AC, Central Zone, on August 23. The City Engineer had forwarded the RTI petition to the assistant commissioners of the five zones on June 22 asking them to directly reply to the petitioner. Mr. Thiyagarajan.

The petitioner said he had sought details of the roads built and repaired – number of roads, location, extent of road built or repaired, estimate, the contractor who executed the work and copy of the work order the Corporation had issued for the work. To date, none of the five assistant commissioners had furnished the information.

This only went onto show that very little seemed to have changed in the officers even though there had been a change in administration in the State and Corporation.

The officials continued to be evasive in their replies, he said and wondered who they were trying to shield.

The petitioner had preferred an appeal before the first appellate officer, the deputy commissioner.