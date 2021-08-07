Corpn. continues lifting samples from commercial establishments

Teams deployed to collect samples at random

Notwithstandng the decline in the daily COVID-19 positive case count in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation continues lifting samples at random from commercial establishments in the city.

The civic body is lifting around 1,200 samples a zone a day. For the 6,000 samples it lifts a day, the number of positive case stands between 60 and 100, say officials.

The Corporation has deployed 10 – 12 teams a zone to collect samples from commercial establishments, particularly bakeries and tea stalls. The teams included lab technicians and urban health nurses or an assistant from the urban primary health centre concerned, lab technicians and data entry operators hired on contract for ground work during the pandemic.

The teams go around commercial areas in the wards, lift samples at random, collect the name, age, gender, phone number and Aadhar number of the person whose samples they lifted and deliver the samples to the Corporation to be taken either to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital or authorised testing laboratories.

In multi-storeyed shops, the teams lift samples at random from each of the floor. Likewise, they lift samples from only a few employees in a commercial establishment.

As they complete all the localities in their wards, the teams revisit the area after 20 – 25 days and in the second round, they lift samples from shops other than those taken in the previous exercise.

In shops with more than 20 employees, the teams lift at least five or six samples, the official say and add that with the State government relaxing the lockdown restriction in the last couple of months, the Corporation is keeping a close watch to ensure early detection of infection.