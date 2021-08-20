Coimbatore

Corpn. completes integration with UTIS

Coimbatore Corporation has completed the process to integrate its services with a system adopted by the other municipal corporations in the State.

A release from the civic body said it had since August 18 integrated its system with the one used by other urban local bodies – the Urban Tree Information System (UTIS).

This was based on a direction from Director, Municipal Administration.

Members of the public could now use UTIS to pay property tax, water charges, dangerous and offensive trade licence fee, apply for assessing new property for tax, vacant land tax and professional tax.

They could log onto https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.i n to pay tax or charges through UTIS or also use its website www.ccmc.gov.in, the release said.


