Corpn. completes 24x7 water supply scheme in Jayaram Nagar

COIMBATORE

06 October 2021 23:55 IST

Telugupalayam Jayaram Nagar resident J. Manoharan used to leave the drinking water pipe open so that his sump gets filled as and when the Coimbatore Corporation supplies water.

His neighbour K. Srinivasan used to fill his sump first and then use a motor to pump water to overhead tank.

All that has changed in the area in the last month or so after the Corporation completed the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme in the locality, which has 6,296 persons living in over 600 houses and apartments.

Mr. Manoharan says he longer leaves the pipe open as the Corporation supplies water round-the-clock. He opens the pipeline to fill his sump, uses the water and after a few days reopens the pipeline to refill the sump.

Mr. Srinivasan says he has stopped using motor to pump water to the tank on the second floor as the pressure at which the civic body supplies water is good enough to reach the height. And as use of motor is no longer required, he is no more worried about power cut or shutdown.

This change has been possible with the Corporation replacing over 20 km pipeline in the area under the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme, which Suez India Pvt. Ltd. executes.

The civic body is implementing the scheme in 60 wards covering the old city area.

The Corporation chose Jayaram Nagar for implementing the project first because its survey showed the need for replacing all water supply pipeline, right from the local distribution tank in the area. The Corporation replaced pipeline for over 20 km, all the 623 house service connection lines and fixed new water meters with improved accuracy to record consumption.

As a result of the change, the residents in Jayaram Nagar began getting water round-the-clock, the sources say. The Corporation earlier supplied once in 10 to 12 days in summer and once in a week during monsoon season for about six hours.

Now, as the residents get water as and when they want they do not have to keep open pipe. Or they do not have to open pipe when the Corporation supplies water. All residents opening pipe at once was the reason for lack of adequate pressure in the water supply system.

As the Corporation has eliminated this and began providing water on demand, it is able to supply water with adequate pressure, the sources add.

The Corporation’s next step in Jayaram Nagar is to complete work for another 600 residents in a neighbouring locality so that all residents who get water from the Jayaram Nagar tank come under the 24x7 scheme, the source said.