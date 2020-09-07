Corpn. Commissioner reviews Smart Cities Mission works

COIMBATORE

07 September 2020 18:45 IST

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian on Monday reviewed the progress made in projects the civic body had taken up under the Smart Cities Mission.

A release said he took stock of the lake development works in Ukkadam Big Tank, Valankulam, and Selva Chinthamai tank, model road work on D.B. Road in R.S. Puram and Race Course and a few other works.

At the meeting, Mr. Pandian also instructed officials to ensure equitable distribution of water to residents in all the 100 wards and draw up a schedule to dredge storm water drains ahead of monsoon.

Deputy Commissioner S. Madhuranthagi and senior engineers were present.