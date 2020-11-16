Corpn. Commissioner inspects works

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected various works under way in West and Central Zones on Monday and urged officials to complete them at the earliest.
According to a release, he inspected the model road works on D.B. Road, which is being carried out under the Smart Cities Mission at the cost of ₹24.36 crore in the West Zone. Mr. Pandian met with the residents of Union Office Road in Kavundampalayam and urged them to separate the household wastes as biodegradable and non-biodegradable. He also distributed masks after reviewing the COVID-19 precautionary measures in the area, the release said.
The Corporation Commissioner warned the private chicken shop owners on Union Office Road not to dump wastes near the roads. Mr. Pandian also inspected the works for construction of storm water drains on Race Course Road in Central Zone on Monday, the release said.
