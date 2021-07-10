Corpn. Commissioner inspects Smart City works in Salem

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the Smart City works here on Saturday and advised the officials to expedite works.

Mr. Christuraj inspected the Sitharam Chetti Road, where 650 metres of the road would be developed as Smart Road, the sewage treatment plant and construction of overhead water tank at Ammapet, sanitary works in various parts of the Corporation limits, and the vermicompost production centre.

The Commissioner checked the functioning of a Bandicoot robot that cleans manholes. He said that the portable device could go deep up to 8 metres. Further steps to procure the device are yet to be taken, he added.