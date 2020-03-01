Corpn. collects ₹1.07 crore tax through special camp

The Salem Corporation conducted a special camp for tax collection at Kondalampatti zonal office on Saturday and collected ₹1.07 crore as payment towards various taxes.
Applications for different services offered by the Corporation were also collected as part of the camp and officials said that orders were issued on 101 applications in the camp itself and action would be taken on the other applications within seven days, a release said.
According to the officials, in the special camps conducted at all four zones of the Corporation, the civic body has collected ₹4.75 crore in the form of various taxes and received 2,982 applications.
