Corpn. cleans streets using airport’s machine

Starting Saturday, the Coimbatore Corporation has been cleaning city’s streets using a new tractor-mounted machine, thanks to the Coimbatore airport management.

Sources in the civic body said that the airport management had on Saturday lent the machine which it was using to spray disinfectants on city streets, starting with areas where it had quarantined people. The machine had the capacity to hold around 250 litre.

The Corporation used disinfectant at 20-to-one ratio – a litre of disinfectant for every 20 litre of water in the tank. A motor attached to the tank pushes down the liquid through nozzles attached to a 21-foot horizontal rod.

The sources said that the length of the rod helped the Corporation spray long and wide roads within a short time as the tractor driver would have to just drive the vehicle.

On smaller roads too, the Corporation used the machine as it just had to fold the ends of the horizontal rod.

The rod was in three pieces of seven foot each. And as the nozzle mouths were adjustable, the Corporation could also used the machine to spray the disinfectant for a height of a foot or two – either on compound walls or gates.

The sources said the airport management had not stopped with just giving the vehicle. It had fuelled the vehicle on the first day and sent its driver to help the Corporation as well. And, the airport management had asked the Corporation to use the vehicle as long as it wanted because it was of little use under the current circumstances. The airport management used the vehicle to spray weedicide to control the growth of grass, the sources added.

On Saturday, the Corporation used the vehicle in East Zone and on Sunday in West Zone. The sources said that Corporation would use the vehicle depending on the requirements of the zonal assistant commissioners and sanitary officers.