Corpn. budget surplus may not be reality

The Coimbatore Corporation has estimated that for 2017-18 it could have a surplus of ₹ 13.04 crore as its revenue at ₹1,072.42 crore is more than its expenditure ₹1,059.38 crore.

But this estimated surplus may not be reality if one looks at the way the Corporation had calculated its revenue.

Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who presented the budget on March 22, said that the civic body had taken 100 per cent of its current property tax demand and 70 per cent of its property tax arrears in calculating its revenue.

Revenue collection

The reality though is that the Corporation does not achieve 100 per cent in collecting revenue.

As of March 24, the Corporation’s property tax collection stood at 91 per cent of its current demand ₹138 crore.

The property tax arrears collection stood at 49 per cent.

The Corporation faces more or less a similar situation in collecting its water charges - as of March 24, it had collected only 66 per cent of its demand, ₹65.19 crore.

The difference in property tax demand and collection for the current year alone was enough to wipe off the meagre surplus the Corporation had projected in its budget, sources said.

Deficit

In fact, it could turn into deficit if the Corporation were to account for its share of contribution for Central and State funded projects under the Smart Cities, AMRUT (underground drainage for added areas) and 24x7 drinking water supply.

The sources said that this was, in truth, yet another deficit budget that the Corporation had been presenting in the recent past.

Collecting charges

Senior officials, however, defended the budget saying the revenue would in fact go up once the UGD deposit and user charges started flowing in.

The Corporation had just started collecting it as it had started giving connections.

So, the estimates for 2017-18 would not be far off the revised estimates which would be out six months down the line.